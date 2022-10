Disney’s retelling of Romeo and Juliet, Charlie Hunnam in the gritty series Shantaram, Marlon Wayans in The Curse of Bridge Hollow, crime thriller The Stranger and more.

New on Netflix

The Stranger (new on Prime Video)

One of Netflix’s most popular and most ridiculous reality shows is back with a new season this week. Love Is Blind (Oct. 19) season 3 revisits the classic formula of young attractive people searching for love, matching and agreeing to marry people without ever seeing their faces.

Departing slightly from the formula of the original show by focusing on a single mystery per episode, the high-production values of the Unsolved Mysteries reboot has made it one of the streaming service’s least-appreciated shows. Starting Oct. 18, you will be able to stream season 3.

It’s a big week for French content on Netflix. The miniseries Notre Dame, inspired by true accounts from French firefighters, explores the impact of the 2019 fire at the Notre Dame Cathedral on a diverse group of Parisians. It starts streaming on Oct. 19.

Featuring an all-star cast of French actors, Black Butterflies (Oct. 14) is the latest French Netflix thriller about a gloomy novelist who is low on inspiration and agrees to write a memoir for a dying man whose life story involves a fiery romance and serial killing.

The Curse of Bridge Hollow (new on Netflix)

The new crime thriller film The Stranger (Oct. 19, matches two underrated actors, Joel Edgerton and Sean Harris, as two men who meet on a plane and start a conversation that turns into friendship. This is a dream come true for Henry Teague (played by Harris), worn down by a lifetime of physical labour and crime.

For some family Halloween content, look no further than The Curse of Bridge Hollow (Oct. 14). The spooky comedy stars Marlon Wayans and focuses on a teenage girl who accidentally releases an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, causing decorations to come alive and wreak havoc. She must team up with the last person she’d want to work with to save their town: her father.

If you’re looking to revisit some classic superhero vampire films, Blade and Blade II are available to stream on Netflix starting Oct. 16.

New on Prime Video

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (new on Prime Video)

Halloween is just around the corner, but on Oct. 15, you will be able to stream no less than two dozen Christmas films on Prime, including Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) and Hallmark movies like Christmas at Graceland.

New on Apple TV+

Shantaram (new on Apple TV+)

Sons of Anarchy hotty Charlie Hunnam stars in a new series called Shantaram (Oct. 14) as a heroin addict incarcerated for a robbery who escapes prison and reinvents himself as a doctor in the slums of Bombay. His ties to the criminal underworld there lead him to Afghanistan, where he partners with a mob boss locked in a battle with Russian criminals. Created by Steve Lightfoot, who had a hand in Hannibal (2013), The Punisher (2017) and Narcos (2015), and writer Eric Warren Singer (Top Gun: Maverick and American Hustle), this looks like a very promising series.

New on Disney Plus

Rosaline (new on Disney Plus)

Disney Plus presents a new interpretation of Romeo and Juliet, Rosaline (Oct. 14). The story is told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.

New on Crave

Year One: A Political Odyssey (new on Crave)

Political fans will love or hate the new documentary Year One: A Political Odyssey (Oct. 19), which examines the first year of the Biden presidency. The tagline appropriately reads, “Behind the scenes in unprecedented times.”

New on CBC Gem

Tribal (new on CBC Gem)

Starting Oct. 14, you can stream the first season of the Canadian crime series Tribal. An Indigenous “tribal” police force must work together to prevent colonial control from resurfacing in the four First Nations communities it oversees.

