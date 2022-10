The anthology series Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke in Raymond and Ray, Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne in The Good Nurse, Chloë Grace Moretz in the series The Peripheral and more.

New on Netflix

The Good Nurse (new on Netflix)

One of our most anticipated horror shows this fall is the anthology series Guillermo Del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Oct. 25). Featuring an all-star cast of directors including Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Jennifer Kent (The Babadook) and Vincenzo Natali (The Cube), the series also boasts an all-star cast, including Geena Davis, Rupert Grint, Crispin Glover, F. Murray Abraham and many more.

It had middling reviews at TIFF but still might be interesting for some audiences: The Good Nurse (Oct. 26) stars Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. In the movie, Nurse Amy Loughren is shocked when Charlie Cullen, one of her colleagues, is found responsible for the murder of dozens of patients over 16 years, across two states and nine hospitals, without being charged.

We’re headed into the final week of October, but Netflix is still pumping out the spooky material. In the new series 28 Days Haunted (Oct. 21), three teams each spend 28 days in some of America’s most haunted locations for a paranormal experiment based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren (the paranormal investigators from The Conjuring).

The award-winning documentary Descendant (Oct. 21) follows descendants of the survivors from the Clotilda, the last ship that carried enslaved Africans to the United States, as they reclaim their story. The film premiered at Sundance earlier this year, winning the U.S. documentary special jury prize.

From Scratch (Oct. 21) is a new romantic miniseries starring Zoe Saldana. Saldana stars as Amahle “Amy” Wheeler, an American student studying in Italy who meets and falls in love with Lino, a Sicilian chef. When Lino faces health issues and the couple’s future is threatened, the two families come together.

New on Prime Video

The Peripheral (new on Prime Video)

Chloë Grace Moretz stars in a new Amazon original series, The Peripheral (Oct. 21), set in the future when technology has subtly altered society. Stuck in a small Appalachian town, a young woman’s only escape from the daily grind is playing advanced video games.

Amazon’s popular show Modern Love, gets its first international spinoff with Modern Love: Japan (Oct. 21). The seven-episode series is set in Tokyo and reinterprets of some of the popular letters from Modern Love (which originally began as an NYT column) to appeal to a Japanese audience.

New on Apple TV+

Raymond and Ray (new on Apple TV+)

Raymond and Ray (Oct. 21) stars Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke as half-brothers who reunite at the funeral of their father, with whom both had a bad relationship. This was directed by Rodrigo García, who made Albert Nobbs and has worked on many of your favourite TV series including The Sopranos, Six Feet Under, In Treatment and Big Love.

Season 2 of Apple TV’s Acapulco is now available to stream. An underrated comedy series set in 1984, the show follows Máximo Gallardo’s dream-come-true when he gets the job of a lifetime at Acapulco’s hottest resort, Las Colinas; however, he soon realizes that working there will be far more complicated than he ever imagined.

New on Disney Plus

Barbarian (new on Disney Plus)

Easily one of the best horror films of the year, Barbarian (Oct. 26) will finally be available to stream. Dubbed the “Airbnb horror film,” this movie has some of the wildest twists in years. It’s genuinely funny and also absolutely terrifying.

In The Matriarch (Oct. 21), a woman afflicted with a mysterious disease after surviving an overdose returns to her childhood home to confront her personal demons but instead discovers a real one.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, season 2 of The Mysterious Benedict Society (Oct. 26) picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect and empathy to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

New on Crave

Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On (new on Crave)

Music fans should check out the documentary Buffy Sainte-Marie: Carry It On, streaming today on Crave. The documentary, which recently premiered at TIFF, is a portrait of the life and career of Indigenous Canadian musician and activist Buffy Sainte-Marie, based partly on Andrea Warner’s 2018 biography.

Starz subscribers will be able to stream the Nicolas Cage film The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Oct. 21). Cage plays a version of himself — struggling with money, he accepts a $1-million offer to attend a wealthy fan’s birthday party. Things take a wildly unexpected turn when a CIA operative recruits Cage for an unusual mission.

Both Army of Darkness and The Exorcist are now available to stream on Crave, just in time for your Halloween marathon.

New on CBC Gem

Come to Daddy (new on CBC Gem)

CBC Gem has been adding Halloween content all month. This week look for Blindness (Oct. 21), She Never Died (Oct. 21) and Come to Daddy (Oct. 24).

