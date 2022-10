What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Oct. 17

Cinema Politica presents Phyllis Eller’s documentary Category: Woman

The Habs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins at the Bell Centre

Montreal Grand Comedy Competition at Diving Bell

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Acid Dad

Boston/Nashville post-hardcore band Pile play their 2012 LP Dripping live at Foufs

