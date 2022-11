What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, Oct. 31

Cinema Politica screens mining documentary Jozi Gold

MAPP MTL’s Chalet Fantastique at Parc Laurier

Corpusse and Whore With Knife play Rockette for the 1st anniversary of Vague Lundi

Orlando psych noise band Tonstartssbandht plays le Ritz with Patrick Holland

Seven Deadly Sins party at Muzique

