What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Oct. 21

Oklahoma psych-pop bros the Flaming Lips play MTelus

Contemporary dance show One Hundred More at Agora de la danse, through Oct. 22

Montreal indie rock band Fleece play Théâtre Fairmount

Saturday, Oct. 22

Geordie Theatre’s Frankenstein & Halloween gala at the Segal Centre

The Habs vs. the Dallas Stars at the Bell Centre

NYC indie dance duo Sofi Tukker plays MTelus Oct. 22 & 24

Sunday, Oct. 23

Bazar Vintage Montréal at Église Saint-Jean Berchmans Oct. 22–23

Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors at the Segal Centre, Oct. 23–Nov. 13

Minuit au Parc screens A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night Oct. 21–23

