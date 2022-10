What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, Oct. 14

The Toronto Raptors play the Boston Celtics at the Bell Centre

Homopop Renaissance Edition Dance Party at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, Oct. 15

Opening day of the exhibition Seeing Loud: Basquiat and Music at the Museum of Fine Arts

Rochester, NY heavy psych band King Buffalo play Bar le Ritz PDB

The Montreal Burlesque Festival at Club Soda

Sunday, Oct. 16

Punk rock flea market and “loser jamboree” at Foufounes Electriques

The last day of Festival du Nouveau Cinéma

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.