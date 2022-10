Our magazine is also a prop in the video for “Das U.”

WATCH: The new video by hip hop trio Planet Giza is Montreal immersive

Local hip hop trio Planet Giza released a new single this week, “Das U,” along with a video that finds DoomX, Rami B and Tony Stone hanging out in a couple of highly recognizable Montreal locations. The flower shop Dragon Flowers is the backdrop for a lot of the action, and part of the video was shot inside Lester’s Deli — both locations are on Bernard Avenue, on the Mile End and Outremont sides, respectively.

The April issue of the Cult MTL magazine is also used as a prop several times in “Das U.”

Watch the new Planet Giza video, directed by Quiet Note and Visual Deception, below.

