WATCH: Sugar Sammy rips into Quebec City, his “favourite village,” ahead of 4 shows in the capital

Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has shared a new video where he rips into Quebec City during an interaction with a Quebec woman in the audience, calling the capital his “favourite village” and a place he’d move to if he “had no ambition.” He also has a few things to say about the city’s so-called “international” airport.

The release of the video comes just ahead of four Sugar Sammy secret shows in Quebec City over the weekend (two of which are sold out).

Check out the full clip below, and to catch Sugar Sammy at any of his upcoming shows, please click here.

Secret Shows au village de Québec ce weekend 😎https://t.co/YIxqsXxkve pic.twitter.com/QwmHIfJxwn — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) October 13, 2022 Sugar Sammy rips into Quebec City ahead of 4 secret shows this weekend

For more Montreal comedy coverage, please visit the Comedy section.