You can’t complain about provincial politics if you don’t participate. Polls open at 9:30 a.m.

VOTE — It’s Election Day in Quebec! Here’s where to find your polling place

Oct. 3 is Election Day, an opportunity to vote for your riding’s MNA and influence the makeup of the National Assembly in Quebec City.

All registered voters should have received a yellow card in the mail with the address of their polling place. To find out where to cast your ballot, you can also enter your postal code and civic number on the Elections Quebec website.

Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. till 8 p.m., and a photo ID will be required.

To learn more about the political parties that are running, please consult our 2022 Quebec Election Guide.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.