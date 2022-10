“Let’s stop this massive waste. I ask Canada Post to stop distributing Publisac and to respect our rules. That’s what Montrealers want.”

Plante calls out Canada Post in front of equivalent weekly Publisac waste from one Montreal borough

On Thursday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante held a press conference asking Canada Post to stop delivering Publisac circulars. The ban on unsolicited advertising, announced in April, requires Montrealers to opt in to receive Publisac, the plastic bag of flyers that is currently still being distributed due to a federal loophole that allows delivery by Canada Post.

The press conference was conducted in front of 16 tons of paper, which Plante says is the equivalent weekly Publisac waste from the borough of Cote-des-Neiges/Notre-Dame-de-Grace alone.

“Behind me are 16 tons of paper, the equivalent of Publisac thrown away every week, in a single borough. Imagine what ends up in our recycling centres every year. Let’s stop this massive waste. In the midst of the climate crisis, it is no longer enough to recycle — we must reduce at source. “I ask Canada Post to stop mass distribution of the Publisac. The Government of Canada must enforce our municipal by-law on voluntary membership in the Publisac (opt-in). “This is what the people want. And it is the right thing to do to make the ecological transition a success.” —Valérie Plante

