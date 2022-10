Of all the killer concerts strewn across the October calendar, these are Johnson’s top gigs of the month.

Usually I reserve this little space at the top of the column to blather on about whatevs is rattling around in my bald noggin, but now that every band is out on the road trying to ensure that their rent cheques don’t bounce, I will have to save the spilled ink for the actual killer shows that are strewn across the October calendar. Buckle up fuckos, ’cause here it comes.

Saturday, Oct. 8: Okay, this is huge. The crown kings of the Zamrock scene coming out Zambia of the early ’70s are unquestionably Witch (not to be confused with J Mascis’s joint of the same name). If you have even a slightly soft spot for heavy psych, you need to get your hands on Witch records right now. Admittedly this won’t be the O.G. lineup (duh) but Emanyeo Chanda and Patrick Mwondela are still steering this leaky boat, so do not miss! This is all happening at le Ritz, so it should really get cooking. Opening this show is Paint. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7:30 p.m., $39.95

Thursday, Oct. 13: For the #1 local show to catch this month, you’ll need to squeeze into one of the best rooms in the city, la Tulipe, for the hypnotic kraut stomp of Suuns, with Activity and Markus Floats opening. I would never advocate the use of illegal hallucinogens, but… 4530 Papineau, 8 p.m., $26.75

Saturday, Oct. 15: Dammit, I’m almost out of word count already. Alrighty, for whatever reason, King Buffalo get tagged with the “heavy” title, and although they can let the fuzz fly free, that is really only a small piece of their story. If you dig psych-fueled jam grooves, head to le Ritz, but show up early to catch openers Atsuko Chiba. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $26.50

Tuesday, Oct. 18: Oddly, my gigger of the month doesn’t rep psych, metal or punk (well sort of, actually). One of my fave bands, Titus Andronicus, are bringing their epic jammers back to l’Esco with openers Country Westerns. If this is even half as good as their show at the same venue a year ago, this show will rule. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $24.56

Wednesday, Oct. 19: When the Polish band Batushka dropped the set of blackened hymns that made up the devastatingly brutal 2015 album Litourgiya, they sent the black metal world whirling — and deservedly so. How they are able to deliver this much complexity live is beyond logic. Opening this show at le Ritz is Hideous Divinity and Hate. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $39.65

Friday, Oct. 21: Now that Rocket From the Crypt are no longer around, it is really up to the Bronx to keep the flame of SoCal punk rock burning bright. Making this super solid at Théâtre Corona is the middle slot taken up by internet sensations the Chats. Opening up are Drug Church and Scowl. Pro tip: Go to Turbo Haüs after the show for messy drunk punk fun! 2490 Notre-Dame W., 7 p.m., $38

Thursday, Oct. 27: Finally, all fans of ballast blast will want to get their frontal lobes caved in at the home of heavy, Foufs, where Conan will completely crush it. They’ll get a good run for their money from the pride of Harshelaga, Dopethrone, with Wilt warming up the room. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 7:30 p.m., $28.66

Current Obsession: Neu!, Neu!2

