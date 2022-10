The tech industry has seen a 15% boost in its number of workers since March 2020.

Tech and IT workers among those with highest job satisfaction in Canada

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, tech and information technology (IT) workers are among those with the highest levels of job satisfaction in Canada, at 84%. The same study also found that the proportion of workers in the tech industry has increased by 15% over the past two and a half years.

“While the service sector has experienced significant attrition, a corresponding boost is noted for the tech industry. The proportion of workers involved in tech and information technology has increased 15% since March 2020, with a 36% increase among 18- to 24-year-old workers.” —Angus Reid Institute

The highest level of job satisfaction was found among professionals (87%), while the lowest level was among those working in labour jobs (65%).

Overall, 70% of Canadians report that they are satisfied with their current employment situation.

Tech and IT workers among those with highest job satisfaction in Canada

For the latest in news, please visit the News section