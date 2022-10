Arcade, “Cry No More,” Arcade (Epic)

It’s harvest season again, so I bought some fresh grapes from a farmer at the market. They were so good that I ate half the bunch and put the other half in the fridge for later. A week or so passed, and the grapes started getting sour. So, I took them back to the market and complained. I came to feel that these sour grapes weren’t the grapes I had initially bought. I also felt that, given the fact that the farmer who sold me the grapes was in his 80s at least, there was an inappropriate gap in age and power dynamics implicated in my grape purchase. As a devoted fan of grapes, consider me soured.

Brian Eno, “Baby’s on Fire,” Here Come the Warm Jets (Island Records)

We live in a world in which medium-talent rock star dudes have to pretend they didn’t pick up a guitar in the first place to impress hot young girls. I wonder if any male music writer ever tried to impress a girl at the bar by telling her he writes for Pitchfork? Nah!

Nobody does anything for sex. Our society certainly isn’t built around and for and by sex. I never see hypersexualized images everywhere. Nope. Everyone is walking around wearing iron underwear, which is the new weight of the world.

Tom Jones and Art of Noise, “Kiss,” “Kiss” single (Polydor Records)

I like dating girls. Women, not as much. Women can be fine. Women can be absolutely beautiful. But girls, not women, rule my world. They don’t have to be rich. Still, it doesn’t hurt.

This has nothing to do with age, either. There are girls in their 70s and 17-year-old women. Young women are the worst.

Women are aggressive. Women are demanding. Women are opinionated and loud about voicing their opinions. Women have high expectations and they become bitter when they haven’t been met. Women roar.

I prefer girls. Girls are pretty. Girls are quiet. Girls are soft and kind and they smell and taste nice. Smart girls know that if they have fewer expectations, then they will always be pleasantly surprised. Girls do not demand things, they appreciate them. Girls purr.

Girls like me, too. Women, not as much. Women know intuitively that, by now, they can’t turn me into the man they want. Girls value the man I am.

Duchess Says, “Ccut Up,” Anthologie des 3 Perchoirs (Bonsound)

I have noticed lately lots of lesbian couples with children. It’s a new thing. It’s a new thing that at least I personally never noticed in the 1980s or ‘90s or early ‘00s. But now, lesbian families are more visible. So, either they were invisible during those decades, or there are just more lesbian couples with kids these days. Which is cool. It’s different. And what we’ve been trying with the whole masculine Patriarchy Dad thing hasn’t exactly been working, so Mazel tov.

Jean-Francois Lyotard in his 197something book Libidinal Economy anticipates this trend, if we can call it a trend, speaking only economically and not morally or ethically, whatever morals or ethics exist at any point on the moral or ethical spectrum.

Lyotard believes that Capitalism transforms all women into prostitutes, whether by sexual prostitution (in which women are paid directly for sex), or procreative prostitution (in which the woman produces offspring and gets paid indirectly through child benefits, the right to withdraw from the labour force &c., and then, is likely re-enfolded again into production).

The only way to escape this prostitutive cycle, Lyotard argues, is for a woman to at once desexualize herself and reassign her sexuality away from producing heterosexual, that is, prostitutional pleasure: “Those we call women can only attain full civil rights by attaining sterility and polymorphous perversion, monetary properties.”

Importantly, Lyotard notes that “freedom” from being sexually productive is only achieved through a knowing submission to the structures that first produce this Capitalist economy. Those we call women, in essence, must become men, and then they still must be “of use” — if not sexually, then of eventually bringing another valuable object (i.e., a child) to the marketplace.

Why does this principle not apply to men, you may ask — why aren’t all men whores? Because, as Lyotard points out, there exists under Capitalism the existential threat to the labour force of the rise of the sperm-donor class. Would Old McDonald still milk the cows if he could just milk himself instead?

Perez Prado and his Orchestra, “Mambo No. 5” (RCA Victor)

There is a scene in the 1989 film When Harry Met Sally that perfectly encapsulates the plight of the single guy at that time. In it, the characters played by Billy Crystal and Bruno Kirby discuss marriage. Crystal compares choosing a wife to deciding — for life — from a breakfast cereal variety box: forever after the wedding, it will only be Cheerios, or Lucky Charms, or Cocoa Puffs, not all of the above. Assuming all of the above was an option.

Most women who saw that film must have felt super about being equated with boxes of cereal. I cannot imagine a more complimentary comparison. Let’s extend it further.

Today, there are so many more varieties of breakfast cereal than there were in 1989, just as there are so many more varieties of human being. There is the generic brand that comes in a plastic dome with Greek yogurt and mixed fruit at Starbucks; there is the artisanal granola handmade in small batches with the founders’ story written on the back of the package; there is even a Chicken & Waffles cereal that Post introduced in 2019.

And there are still Cheerios — now in Blueberry, Multi Grain, Multi Grain Peanut Butter, Multi Grain Dark Chocolate Crunch, Ancient Grains, Banana Nut, Honey Nut, Honey Nut Medley Crunch, Apple Cinnamon, Cinnamon Burst, Protein Cinnamon Almond, Protein Oats and Honey, Dulce de Leche, Fruity, Frosted, Original and Chocolate.

Kind of redefines serial dating for a new generation, doesn’t it? ■

