Montreal’s Rita Baga returns to Canada’s Drag Race for Canada vs. the World on Nov. 18

Montreal drag queen Rita Baga has announced she’ll be competing on Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. the World, which starts on Nov. 18 on Crave.

Baga, who was a top 3 finalist in the first season of Canada’s Drag Race, shared the news on social media, poking fun at her accent, and saying that she is ready to compete again.

“Representing Canada, my province and French Canadians in this international all stars edition! Did you miss my thick French Canadian accent? Warning: it’s thicker than ever. ”I always said that I will only come back when I feel ready to do so. I.AM.READY.” —Rita Baga

Last month, Montreal drag queen Gisèle Lullaby was crowned the winner of Canada’s Drag Race season 3, claiming the $100,000 grand prize and the title of “Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Read our 2020 Rita Baga cover story here.

