“Accumulated fallen leaves could block gutters and sumps.”

Rainfall warning issued for Montreal today: Up to 50 mm of rain expected

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal today, with up to 50 mm of rain expected to start at around 11 a.m. and continue overnight.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.” —Environment Canada

Stay safe out there.

04:38 EnvCanada issued #Rainfall warning #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0mQm0 — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) October 13, 2022

