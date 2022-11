Three months after endless lineups at Passport Canada offices in Montreal were making the news, some South Shore residents chose to take a dig at the chaos for Halloween.

The lawn display depicts both would-be travellers and Passport Canada employees as skeletons who “expired in line” during the wait for application processing.

Giving the construction crew a run for their money, these skeletons expired in line at the passport office. (Via a friend, from the South Shore.) pic.twitter.com/eJ1Xeo8vXo — Emma Jacobs (@ecjacobs) October 31, 2022 Passport Canada lineups lampooned in Montreal Halloween display

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.