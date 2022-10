T.J. Hynan is the new captain of the Reign.

It’s been a busy week for the AHL’s Ontario Reign, who opened their season with a convincing 8-2 home win over the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 14 only to fall 3-2 to the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday.

Prior to puck drop for the season opener vs. Abbotsford, the AHL affiliate of the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings named veteran forward T.J. Hynan the team’s new captain. The 30-year-old is in his second season with the Reign.

The NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets drafted Tynan in the third round back in the 2011 NHL Draft, two spots after the Florida Panthers took future star center Vincent Trocheck. Tynan played three games for Columbus in the 2016-17 season before signing with the NHL’s 31st franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights.

Ice hockey is one of the most popular sports for customers to bet on through Ontario sports betting apps. In April, Ontario became the first Canadian province to launch usage of sportsbooks such as FanDuel, DraftKings, BetMGM, Caesars and BetRivers.

Hockey fans in Ontario can place a variety of wagers through these sportsbooks, including futures (Stanley Cup champion, award winners, etc.), parlays, moneylines, point spreads and more.

At FanDuel, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes share the second-best Stanley Cup odds (+1000), behind only the defending champion Colorado Avalanche (+450). The Kings, coming off their first playoff appearance in four years, have +3000 odds at the sportsbook.

Tynan spent the 2017-18 and 2018-19 season with the Golden Knights’ AHL affiliate, the Chicago Wolves (now the Carolina Hurricanes’ affiliate). He then joined the Colorado Avalanche’s AHL affiliate, the Colorado Eagles, and played 16 games for the NHL club in the 2019-20 season (he recorded one assist).

The 5-foot-8 forward joined the Kings’ organization last year and enjoyed a career AHL season for the Reign, racking up 14 goals and 98 points in 62 games. Tynan also played two games for the Kings last season.

Nate Thompson Agrees To PTO

The Reign have added another former Los Angeles Kings skater to their roster.

Nate Thompson and the Reign reached a deal on a PTO agreement. Through his first two games with the Reigns, Thompson recorded one assist.

The well-traveled Thompson spent parts of the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons with the NHL’s Kings. He tallied five goals and seven assists in those contests, helping L.A. to a playoff appearance in the 2017-18 campaign.

Thompson, 38, played 33 games for the Philadelphia Flyers a season ago. He tallied one goal and two assists in those games. For his career, Thompson has 65 goals and 164 points in 844 career games.

The veteran forward was drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2003, the same year the organization drafted future cornerstone and captain Patrice Bergeron. Thompson has played for nine NHL teams in his career, and he spent the most time with the Tampa Bay Lightning (305 games from 2009-10 to 2013-14).

Thompson also previously played in the AHL for the Providence Bruins and the San Diego Gulls, as well as the Alaska Aces of the ECHL.

2022-23 Season Predictions: Second In Pacific Again

Under current general manager Rob Blake, the Los Angeles Kings have pieced together one of the NHL’s deepest prospect pools. His work at the draft table, coupled with some savvy trade deadline deals over the years, have been instrumental in building up one a powerhouse in the AHL.

This is a deep roster that features plenty of young standouts in Lias Andersson (the No. 7 pick of the 2017 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers), 2019 fifth overall pick Alex Turcotte, Rasmus Kupari the No. 20 pick in 2018) and former Northeastern superstar and Vancouver Canucks prospect Tyler Madden.

Last season, Ontario finished second in the Pacific Division (91 points) behind only the Stockton Heat (97 points). After getting past San Diego in the opening round of the playoffs, the Reign were swept by Colorado.

It’s still very early in the AHL season, but this is a deep Reign squad that has a nice balance of proven veterans and elite young talent. The reigning division champion Heat have to be considered the team to beat for now, but the Reign have more than enough firepower up front to land another top-two finish in the Pacific.

The Reign finished with 91 points in a 68-game schedule last season. This year, they’ll improve that total to 98 points in the 72-game schedule and finish just behind the Heat, who will win the division with 101 points.