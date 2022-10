“While gig work has been advertised as an avenue to freedom and flexibility, those who are relying on it for their primary source of income are not feeling the benefits.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, gig workers are those who report the lowest levels of job satisfaction, at just 39%.

The highest levels of job satisfaction are among full-time (78%) and part-time (71%) workers.

“While gig work has been advertised as an avenue to freedom and flexibility, those who are relying on it for their primary source of income are not feeling the benefits.” —Angus Reid Institute

Overall, 70% of Canadians report that they are satisfied with their current employment situation.

New study finds gig workers report lowest job satisfaction

