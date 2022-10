The (supposedly) final instalment in the Halloween franchise, Ruben Östlund’s Palme d’Or winner, a rom-com with George Clooney and Julia Roberts, Javier Bardem in a kids’ movie and more.

Though the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – Part One, already rescheduled for the first week of October, has been pushed back again till June 2023, there are other new superhero movies coming out in October. Dwayne Johnson, aka the Rock, debuts as the b-cut superhero Black Adam (Oct. 21). Co-starring Viola Davis and Pierce Brosnan, this origin story sees Black Adam released after nearly 5,000 years of imprisonment, ready to unleash his unique brand of justice on the modern world.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (new movies to watch in October)

You’d be forgiven for thinking October is a time for horror, but according to the release schedule, this month is all about the movie musical. On one hand of the spectrum, we have Javier Bardem starring in Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (Oct. 7), an adaptation of a popular children’s story combining live-action and animation with music by Matthew Margeson and Shawn Mendes. For something a little more serious, the highly anticipated Tár (Oct. 14) starring Cate Blanchette, Nina Hoss, Mark Strong and Noémie Merlant, marks the return of director Todd Field, who hasn’t made a film since 2006’s Little Children. Blanchett stars as Lydia Tár, widely considered one of the greatest living composers/conductors and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra.

If you’re still looking for a horror kick, though, the Halloween reboot trilogy’s finale ends on Oct. 14 with the aptly named Halloween Ends. While the middle film of the trilogy opened to very lacklustre reviews, this might very well be the last time you will see Jamie Lee Curtis stepping into the role of Laurie Strode.

Triangle of Sadness (new movies to watch in October)

As awards season heats up, critically acclaimed festival films and serious-minded dramas are coming to theatres this month. The Palme d’Or winner Triangle of Sadness (Oct. 7) is a riotous satire about the excesses of modern life by director Ruben Östlund, who made The Square and Force Majeure. Till (Oct, 14) is told from the perspective of Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, and portrays her relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, who was infamously lynched in 1955. For decades, Till’s family has been working to put this adaptation of his life on the big screen.

Decision to Leave (new movies to watch in October)

Two other heavy-hitters from auteurs are The Banshees of Inisherin (Oct. 28) and Decision to Leave (Oct. 21). Banshees is the latest film from Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and stars Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell as two friends in the 1920s embroiled in a frivolous feud. Decision to Leave is the latest from Park Chan-wook, a darkly romantic thriller about a detective falling for the woman he’s investigating after the mysterious death of her husband.

Ticket to Paradise (new movies to watch in October)

For something a little lighter, Julia Roberts and George Clooney are getting together to save the rom-com with the delightful-looking Ticket to Paradise (Oct. 21). They play divorcés headed to a tropical paradise where their daughter is getting married. Though sworn enemies, they work together to sabotage her wedding and save her from a lifetime of heartache.

Aftersun Decision to Leave (new movies to watch in October)

For dreamier arthouse films, Quebec’s own Falcon Lake (Oct. 14) promises a reflective coming-of-age film with ghost story undertones. Aftersun (Oct. 21), a movie about memory and the relationship between a father and daughter, is the latest from A24 and has garnered critical acclaim during its festival run. ■

