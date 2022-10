Winnipeggers are the least likely to feel their neighbourhoods are safe places for nighttime walks.

Montrealers among those in Canada who feel safest walking alone at night

A study by the Angus Reid Institute has assessed Canadians’ perceptions of crime and safety in their cities. According to the results, residents of Saskatoon (74%), the 905 area code of Toronto (73%) and Montreal (72%) are the most likely in Canada to feel safe walking around alone in the city at night.

Winnipeg residents are the least likely to feel safe alone in their cities at night, at 54%.

“Perception of crime is one way to measure Canadians’ thoughts around the safety of their community. Another is to ask them how safe they feel walking in the dark. On the latter, Canadians overall feel their neighbourhoods are safe places for nighttime walks. Canadians who live in rural areas (86%) are more comfortable in the dark in their neighbourhoods than those in urban areas (72%).” —Angus Reid Institute

The report by the Angus Reid Institute also confirmed that Quebec has the lowest levels of crime in Canada, according to the Statistics Canada Crime Severity Index (CSI).

Montrealers among those in Canada who feel safest walking alone at night

Earlier this year, Montreal was named the safest city in the world for women travelling alone.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.