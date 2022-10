The mayor congratulated the premier on his win and emphasized the need for continued work on the ecological transition, housing, mobility and safety in Montreal.

Plante eager to address climate crisis with Legault during second CAQ mandate

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante congratulated Premier François Legault, whose CAQ has won another majority in today’s provincial election. Plante also took the opportunity to emphasize the need for continued work on issues important to Montrealers, including the climate crisis and the housing crisis.

“Congratulations to François Legault and his team! We look forward to continuing the work to meet the priorities of Montrealers and municipalities: ecological transition, housing, mobility and safety.” —Valérie Plante

