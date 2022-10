Horror film screenings, parties and more are happening at local cinemas, theatres and online from Oct. 20– 31.

Montreal horror film festival Spasm is back in full swing with short and feature film screenings and a series of parties and other events celebrating the horror genre worldwide — with a special spotlight on local filmmakers.

Théâtre Plaza (6505 St-Hubert) Spasm’s well-curated short film programs, while Cinéma Moderne will be screening a selection of feature-length horror films as part of their Horror Marathon. Among the selections are Midsommar Director’s Cut, Bram Stoker’s Dracula and Hereditary.

On Oct. 31, there will be a special triple feature at Moderne, starting with Trick’r Treat by Michael Dougherty, Return of the Living Dead by Dan O’Bannon and a surprise movie at 11:45 p.m.

The big night of the fest is Saturday, Oct. 30, when Théâtre Plaza will be the site of Spasm’s Halloween Old School Party. Costumes are mandatory, and partygoers can expect faves from the ’80s and ’90s.

If you’re a fan of short films, don’t miss their online program — the next best thing to being there in person. Promising some of the best short films of the year, this varied programming section always features festival favourites and hidden gems.

The 2022 Spasm Film Festival

For more on the Spasm, please visit the festival’s website.

For the latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.