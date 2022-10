“Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

Montreal frost advisory: Temperatures to drop near freezing overnight tonight

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Montreal, with temperatures dropping near the freezing mark overnight tonight.

“Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.” —Environment Canada

15:45 EnvCanada issued #Frost advisory #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0mQM0 — Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) October 8, 2022 Montreal frost advisory: Temperatures to drop near freezing tonight & Monday overnight

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.