Montreal frost advisory: Temperatures to drop near freezing tonight & Monday overnight

Environment Canada has issued a frost advisory for Montreal, with temperatures dropping near the freezing mark tonight and overnight on Monday.

“Some plants may be damaged or even destroyed by frost. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.” —Environment Canada

