Montreal Canadiens have launched an escape room at the Bell Centre

Today the Montreal Canadiens announced that a Habs-themed escape room will be set up within the Bell Centre. The problem-solving activity is described as a “a first of its kind game day experience.”

Participants in the Bell Canadiens Escape will be introduced to the crowd and challenged with a series of Habs-themed puzzles. Their successes or failures will be witnessed by the crowd with live check-ins on the jumbotron. Eventually, contestants will be released to their seats with T-shirts that read either “I ESCAPED!” or “I FAILED.”

“This is one of the most original concepts we’ve ever unveiled to create unique experiences for our fans. We salute the brave souls who will add the pressure of solving an escape room — with the crowd watching — before getting to their seats.” —Groupe CH President of Sports and Entertainment France Margaret Belanger

To book tickets to the Bell Canadiens Escape, please visit the Montreal Canadiens website.

