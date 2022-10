The architecture museum has teamed up with the Montreal-based e-commerce platform/designer retailer to co-produce a film that “investigates the relationships between fashion, architecture, digital culture and the built environment.”

The Canadian Centre for Architecture (CCA) and SSENSE have teamed up to co-produce Retail Apocalypse: The Epilogue, a short film directed by Emmanuel Mauriès-Rinfret, which will premiere in person at the CCA as well as online on Oct. 26.

SSENSE is a multi-brand e-commerce platform specializing in designer fashion and streetwear, headquartered in Montreal. Retail Apocalypse: The Epilogue presents the SSENSE flagship by David Chipperfield and headquarters by Atelier Barda as case studies “in spaces behind the scenes of e-tail and architecture for new consumer experiences.” This “investigation of the next chapter of retail, at a time when the digital world is disrupting all commonplace notions of shopping,” is in keeping with the themes of the recently launched third chapter of the CCA exhibition Retail Apocalypse, entitled “Renaissance.”

“The collaboration investigates the relationships between fashion, architecture, digital culture and the built environment in a multidisciplinary exhibition. The short film examines this topic through conversations with thought leaders in the worlds of architecture and fashion, as well as via a visual exploration of the architecture and infrastructure at SSENSE.” —CCA

