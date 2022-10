The SPVM thanked the public for their help.

Montreal police have confirmed via the SPVM Twitter account that Aalissyah Brun has been found safe and sound, after the 13-year-old girl went missing in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve bororgh. The SPVM thanked the public for their help.

Anyone with information can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

Aalissyah Brun, 13 years old, has been found safe and sound in Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough. Thank you for your help. ^RM #Located #SPVM pic.twitter.com/bgnl5aGYzI — Police Montréal (@SPVM) October 7, 2022

For more on missing persons in Montreal, please visit the SPVM website.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.