“We made history in Quebec. I am very proud. I carry the Innu culture within me, and I am bringing it with me to Quebec City.”

Among the 90 seats won by the CAQ in the Quebec election yesterday was the Quebec North Shore riding of Duplessis, whose representative Kateri Champagne Jourdain will also be the first Indigenous woman (and first Innu MNA) at the National Assembly. The only other Indigenous Quebecer to hold office was Parti Québécois MNA Alexis Wawanoloath, from 2007 to 2008.

Champagne Jourdain won the riding, which has been represented by the PQ for 40 years, with 45% of the vote, getting over 3,300 more than her PQ rival Marilou Vanier. The Québec Solidaire candidate in Duplessis, Uapukun Mestokosho, was also an Innu woman.

Champagne Jourdain hails from Uashat Mak Mani-Utenam, a community close to Sept-Îles. During last night’s victory speech, she said her Innu culture will assist future work with Indigenous communities, including the development of “major projects.”

“Here in Duplessis, we made history in the riding, but we also made history in Quebec. I am very proud. “I carry the Innu culture within me, and I am bringing it with me to Quebec City.” —Kateri Champagne Jourdain

Wow! Je suis incroyablement fière d’être la nouvelle députée de #Duplessis! Merci à tous les citoyens et à tous mes bénévoles! Cette victoire de la #CAQ sur la #CôteNord, c’est aussi la vôtre. Quelle soirée incroyable! #polqc pic.twitter.com/EicXU0f9NR — Kateri Champagne Jourdain (@CJKateri) October 4, 2022 Kateri Champagne Jourdain is Quebec’s first Indigenous MNA

For more on the provincial election results, please visit Élections Québec.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.