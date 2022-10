A fast-paced farce that amps up the classic vampire tale with dozens of characters, special effects, silliness and satire.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors is on at the Segal Centre from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13

In the midst of Halloween season, the Segal Centre is staging Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors, a play directed and co-written by Gordon Greenberg (Piaf/Dietrich). The play is described as fast-paced farce that amps up the classic vampire tale with dozens of characters, special effects, silliness and satire.

Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors stars James Daly (an actor from Letterkenny as well as the Segal’s Mythic, Master Harold…and the Boys) as Dracula, along with Ellen David (Marjorie Prime, My Name Is Asher Lev), Naomi Ngebulana (Watermark Theatre’s Educating Rita), David Nöel (Le Capitole de Québec’s Sweeney Todd and Les Misérables) and Colin Simmons (Stratford’s Shakespeare in Love and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe).

Masks will be mandatory at Sunday matinee and Tuesday evening performances during the play’s run, from Oct. 23 to Nov. 13, and the Nov. 12 performance will have ASL interpretation.

For more on Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors and to buy tickets ($67, $63 seniors, $30 for people under 30 and students), please visit the Segal Centre website.

