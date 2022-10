DOMi & JD Beck, Not Tight (APESHIT INC./Blue Note)

Whereas YouTube fame is easy come, easy go for a great many 15-minute-famous would-be stars, this young pair of certified prodigies are planting their flag for keeps with a nod from Anderson .Paak, who signed them to his APESHIT INC. label for this debut LP. French keyboard phenom Domitille Degalle, 22, and Dallas, TX stick master JD Beck, 19, have seemingly invented their own telepathic language of rhythm and melody. Their live show will blow any notion that the duo is an internet fad out of the water. Not Tight, meanwhile, should keep music nerds interested until they appear on a stage near you and truly flip your understanding of musical physics on its rump. The album meanders at times but plays out like a pre-game stretch before the playoffs get underway. An album guest roster featuring .Paak, Snoop, Busta, Thundercat and even Herbie Hancock suggests that DOMi & JD Beck’s cheering section is only gonna get louder. 7.5/10 Trial Track: “SPACE MOUNTAIN”

“Space Mountain” from Not Tight by DOMi & JD BECK

This review was originally published in the October issue of Cult MTL.

DOMi & JD Beck perform at le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent) on Tuesday, Oct. 25, SOLD OUT

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.