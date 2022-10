“Montreal confirms its status as a metropolis of culture, gastronomy, hotels and festivals.”

According to Tourisme Montréal, 8 million tourists have visited Montreal in 2022 so far, and the city is expecting that number to increase to 9.5 million in 2023. Hotel occupancy rates in Montreal this summer were at approximately 80% of what they were in 2019, while revenues overall were higher due to an average increase of 18% on the price of the average hotel room.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante reacted to the news, saying that ”Montreal continues to shine internationally.”

“Montreal continues to shine internationally! With 8 million tourists in 2022, Montreal confirms its enviable status as a metropolis of culture, gastronomy, hotels and festivals.” —Valérie Plante

Avec 8 millions de touristes en 2022, Montréal confirme son statut enviable de métropole de culture, de gastronomie, d'hôtellerie et de festivals.

