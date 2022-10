Ironically, the demographic most impacted by the government’s failures in senior care is also the one where Legault is polling the highest ahead of the election.

63% of Quebecers believe the Legault government has done a poor job on senior care

According to a study by Léger, 63% of Quebecers believe the provincial government led by François Legault has underperformed with regards to improving senior care in Quebec.

Conversely, just 26% believe that the Legault government has met or surpassed their expectations on senior care, and improved the living conditions of seniors.

The latest Quebec election poll by Léger has found François Legault and the CAQ polling in first place with 37% support, 20 points ahead of Québec Solidaire, which sits in second place.

The 2022 Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

