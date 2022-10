There is widespread agreement among supporters of all parties that the current electoral system in Quebec is flawed — except those of the CAQ.

Following the 2022 Quebec election, in which François Legault and the CAQ secured a majority — winning 72% of the 125 seats despite having only received 41% of the popular vote — many have called for electoral reform in Quebec. According to a new study by Léger, 61% of Quebecers believe the current electoral system in Quebec is a problem.

“Our voting system causes a discrepancy between the percentage of votes that a political party obtains across Quebec and the number of seats that same party holds in the National Assembly of Quebec. Is this situation a problem for you?” —Léger

Those most likely to say the electoral system in Quebec is a problem were Québec Solidaire (84%), the Conservative Party of Quebec (83%) and Parti Québécois (82%) voters. CAQ voters were the only respondents where a minority (38%) believe the same.

61% of Quebecers believe the current electoral system in Quebec is a problem

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.