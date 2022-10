42% of Canadians are driving less to cut back on spending

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 42% of Canadians say they’ve been driving less in the last few months in order to cut back on spending.

In addition to driving less to make their budgets more manageable, 66% of Canadians say they’ve been cutting back on discretionary spending, 50% say they’ve delayed a major purchase and 40% say they’ve cancelled or scaled back on travel.

