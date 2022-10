“According to Statistics Canada data, police-reported cybercrime has more than doubled since 2017.”

12% of young adults in Canada say they’ve been the victim of a police-reported cybercrime in the last two years

According to a study on crime in Canada by the Angus Reid Institute, 8% of Canadians say they’ve been the victim of a police-reported cybercrime in the last two years, including 12% of young adults (18–24).

“Though crime overall may be relatively stable according to Statistics Canada, reported cybercrime has been increasing significantly in the last five years. According to Statistics Canada data, police-reported cybercrime has more than doubled since 2017.” —Angus Reid Institute

Canadians over the age of 64 are the least likely to report being a victim of cybercrime, at 6%.

The report specifies that respondents were to consider that cybercrime include harassment, threats, hacking, ransomware and other types of crime that occur online.

