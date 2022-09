Star Wars Rogue One spinoff series Andor, Hitchcock-inspired Netflix original Do Revenge, Channing Tatum in Dog and more.

What’s new on Netflix, Prime, Crave, Disney Plus and CBC Gem

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Do Revenge (new on Netflix)

Patton Oswalt is back with a new hour-long special on Netflix. We All Scream (Sept 20), shot in Denver, explores the tribulations of growing older and making lists during lockdown. This is Oswalt’s eighth special and his first since 2020.

Inspired by Hitchcock’s Strangers on a Train, Do Revenge (Sept. 16) is a new Netflix original film, a black comedy starring Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke, Rish Shah, Sophie Turner and Austin Abrams.

If you’re all caught up on Narcos, Netflix has a new Spanish/Brazilian coproduction that might scratch that itch. In the crime thriller TV series Santo (Sept. 16), the titular drug dealer Santo are pursued by two cops from opposite sides of the Atlantic who must work together to stop him.

New on Prime Video

Dog (new on Prime Video)

American film producers have not lost their appetite for remaking foreign horror films. Goodnight Mommy (Sept. 17) remakes a 2014 Austrian horror that opened to rave reviews. In the film, twin brothers arrive at their mother’s house and begin to suspect something isn’t right.

Though it premiered earlier this year, Dog (Sept. 17), starring Channing Tatum, opened in theatres while COVID still had Montreal theatres locked down. The film had fairly positive reviews, with Tatum starring as a Marine making a cross-country road trip with his dog Lulu to get to a friend’s funeral.

Prime also has many other under-the-radar 2022 releases hitting this week including Firebird (Sept. 17), The Outfit (Sept. 17) and Heatwave (Sept. 19).

New on Crave

Los Espookys (new on Crave)

Just in time for spooky season, a new season of the critically acclaimed Los Espookys starts this week (Sept. 16). If you haven’t seen it, this American but mostly Spanish-language series follows Renaldo, a horror enthusiast, who starts a unique business where he offers up scares to his clientele.

New on Disney Plus

Andor (new on Disney Plus)

Disney is really hoping you’re not burned out on their quickly churned-out Star Wars and Marvel series. Next week, the first three episodes of Andor (Sept. 21) start streaming. The series follows Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. Andor first appeared in Rogue One and stars Diego Luna, who returns for the role.

For those interested in true crime and how abuse becomes systematic, the series Leave No Trace (Sept. 16) examines the rampant sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts of America and the century-long effort to cover it for up and protect the offenders.

New on CBC Gem

The History of Comedy (new on CBC Gem)

Originally a documentary series produced for CNN, CBC Gem will be streaming The History of Comedy starting today. The documentary explores the underlying questions of what makes American people laugh, why, and how their laughter influenced their social and political landscape throughout American history.

Feeling exhausted, unmotivated and unfocused? Well, Burnout: The Truth About Work (Sept. 16), takes a look at the history and impact of burnout on modern society. The 2021 documentary examines the condition from a variety of perspectives and hopefully offer some tangible solutions.

