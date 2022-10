Hocus Pocus 2, My Best Friend’s Exorcism, The Greatest Beer Run Ever and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Entergalactic (new on Netflix)

Taking the idea of the visual album to new heights, Kid Cudi’s releasing an adult animated project called Entergalactic (the same name as his new album) as a companion to his latest musical work. Along with Kid Cudi, the voice work stars include Timothée Chalamet and Jessica Williams. After a chance run-in with his cool new photographer neighbour Meadow, Jabari has to figure out whether he can make space for love in his life. It’s available to stream as of today.

Getting prepped for spooky season? A lot of horror content drops on Netflix this month including five Saw films (Oct. 1), The Conjuring (Oct. 2), Seven (Oct. 2), and The Witches (Oct. 2).

New on Prime Video

My Best Friend’s Exorcism (new on Prime Video)

A film adaptation of My Best Friend’s Exorcism, the popular novel by Grady Hendrix, starts streaming today. The year is 1988. Abby and Gretchen have been best friends since Grade 4. After an evening of skinny-dipping goes disastrously wrong, Gretchen begins to act…different, which leads Abby to suspect her best friend may be possessed by a demon. The film stars Elsie Fisher (Eighth Grade) and Amiah Miller.

Starting Oct. 2, you will be able to dive into some nostalgia and watch Veronica Mars, which streams on Prime. A Quiet Place (Oct. 2) also hits Prime this week, for something a little spookier.

New on Apple TV+

The Greatest Beer Run Ever (new on Apple TV+)

Can Peter Farrelly recreate the magic of the Green Book Oscar run? They’re certainly hoping to with The Greatest Beer Run Ever, based on a true story of John “Chickie” Donohue, who leaves New York in 1967 to track down his army buddies in Vietnam and share a few beers with them, but instead is confronted with the horrors of the war. The film has opened to mixed-to-bad reviews so far.

New on Disney Plus

Hocus Pocus 2 (new on Disney Plus)

Disney is pandering hard to millennial nostalgia, and today you’ll be able to stream Hocus Pocus 2, a follow-up over two decades in the making. In this sequel, three young women accidentally bring the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.

New on Crave

Nothing Compares (new on Crave)

The documentary Nothing Compares is available to stream as of today, a deep dive into the life and career of the great Sinéad O’Connor. The documentary has already been highly acclaimed and is likely essential viewing for O’Connor fans.

Based on the popular novel that’s already been adapted into two movies, a new Showtime series, Let the Right One In, starts streaming on Oct. 5. Mark and his daughter Eleanor’s lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Seemingly frozen at age 12, Eleanor has lived a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. The series stars Demián Bichir, who starred in the series The Bridge and was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in A Better Life.

New on Shudder

Deadstream (new on Shudder)

For the Halloween-obsessed, “Ghoul logs” are back on Shudder on Oct. 1. Don’t know what a ghoul log is? Well, it’s a Yule log but spooky. Old favourites are back but be on the lookout for a special Ghoul Log creation from Phil Tippett’s Mad God.

One of the most critically acclaimed horror films of the year, Deadstream, starts streaming on Shudder on Oct. 6. A disgraced and demonetized internet personality (Joseph Winter) tries to win back his fans by live-streaming himself as he spends a night alone in an abandoned haunted house. However, when he accidentally unleashes a vengeful spirit, his big comeback event becomes a real-time fight for his life (and social relevance) as he faces off with the sinister spirit of the house and her powerful following.

New on Criterion Channel

Daughters of Darkness (new on Criterion Channel)

The Halloween season has entered the building at the Criterion Channel, starting with a special series devoted to ’80s horror. With a mix of popular films and deep-cut arthouse, even the seasoned horror fan should find something to discover in the line-up. The series includes The Funhouse (1981), Scanners (1981), Road Games (1981), The Fan (1981), Basket Case (1982), Cat People (1982), Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer (1986), Near Dark (1987), The Vanishing (1988) and much more!

The ’80s are just the starting point for horror over at Criterion, as they also have a more seductive spotlight focused on vampire movies. As can be expected, the series spans decades and across the globe featuring films like Dracula (1931), Vampyr (1932), Daughters of Darkness (1971), Blacula (1972), Dracula: Pages From a Virgin’s Diary (2002) and Thirst (2009).

For some monster content, there’s also a spotlight on Ishiro Honda, King of the Monsters, and The Universal Monsters.

Among the other monthly additions worth looking out for; A spotlight on Denis Villeneuve’s first three films, including the rarely screened Cosmos, Paul Verhoeven’s Black Book, Forty Guns (1949), The Keep (1983), My Own Private Idaho (1991), and Vive L’Amour (1994).

