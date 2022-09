A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, Shudder, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Athena (new on Netflix)

After a recent world premiere at the Venice Film Fest, Athena (Sept. 23), directed by Romain Gravas, is now streaming on Netflix. In the film some critics have already called one of the best of the year, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos after the unexpected death of their youngest sibling. When unexplained events raise questions among them, they search for answers.

You can check out our review for Blonde for a little amuse-bouche of one of the season’s most divisive films. While the movie opens today in select theatres in Montreal, this retelling of Joyce Carol Oates’s novel inspired by Marilyn Monroe is available to stream on Netflix as of Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Tyler Perry’s latest, A Jazzman’s Blues, also premieres today. Against a soundtrack of jukebox blues, ​​a tale of forbidden love and family drama unravels 40 years of secrets and lies in the deep South.

Science fans will likely enjoy the new documentary A Trip to Infinity (Sept. 25), a deep dive into the questions of infinity and the universe by the world’s eminent mathematicians, particle physicists and cosmologists.

New on Prime Video

Infinite Storm (new on Prime Video)

It feels like forever since Naomi Watts starred in a truly great film. Will straight-to-streaming Infinite Storm (Sept. 26) reverse that trend? Watts stars as Pam, an experienced climber who ascends Mount Washington. She turns back before she reaches the summit as a huge blizzard approaches. However, on her way down, she encounters a stranded man and takes it upon herself to get them both down the mountain before nightfall arrives, before they succumb to the elements.

New on Apple TV+

Sidney (new on Apple TV+)

After a small festival run this fall, you will be able to stream Sidney, Reginald Hudlin’s profile of legendary actor Sidney Poitier, as of Sept. 23. The doc features an all-star cast of talking heads including Halle Berry, Quincy Jones, Oprah, Harry Belafonte, Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman.

New on Disney Plus

Mija (new on Disney Plus)

It’s a big week for documentary fans. Disney Plus subscribers will be able to check out Mija (Sept. 23), which follows Doris Muñoz, who began a career in music talent management and met Jacks Haupt, an auspicious young singer. Both share the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their undocumented families.

New on Crave

Apocalypse Now: Redux (new on Crave)

While Apocalypse Now: Final Cut continues a brief theatrical run, you can stream Apocalypse Now: Redux on Crave starting today. The longest of all the cuts of the film, it features the long and divisive plantation sequence in its most complete form.

New on CBC Gem

virgins! (new on CBC Gem)

Set in Toronto, virgins! (Sept. 27) is a dramatic comedy created by Aden Abebe. The film follows the lives of four 20-something-year-old women who are too modest for the big city and too provocative for the East-African homes they come from.

