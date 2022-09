What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Festival Quartiers Danse, Sept. 7–18

McCord Museum’s Nocturne Queer with JJ Levine photo exhibition, DJ Awwful & karaoke

McGill Comedy Revue, Welcome Back edition

Montreal indie rock/electronic band Choses Sauvages play MTelus

Safdie brothers-produced cringe comedy Funny Pages at Cinéma Moderne

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.