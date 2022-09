What to do in Montreal today

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today.

What to do in Montreal today

Wednesday, Sept. 28

POP Montreal begins with the Art POP & LOVE vernissage & Lecture POP Reads

Événements du jour 1 pour Art POP!



12h – LOVE X POP: Time Metaphor, Espace POP

12h – Exposition | À distance – de soi | At a Distance from Within, Projet Casa

17h – Setlists, Atelier de Chronotopies Urbaines

19h – Lecture POP Reads!, Rialto Hall



Infos: https://t.co/2y9CDzZ2kO pic.twitter.com/uZnrswACvI — POP Montréal (@popmontreal) September 28, 2022

Acts to Grind Theatre’s production of Cherry Docs begins at MainLine Theatre

POP Montreal lineup-topping local R&B/soul singer Allison Russell plays the Rialto

POP presents Montreal electronic act Robert Robert at le Belmont

Glam It Up Like It’s 1987 with DJs Frigid and Plastik Patrik at Bar le Stud

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.