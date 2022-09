What to do in Montreal today and this weekend

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal today and this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 9

Vernissage for Deming Kng Harriman’s Whims And Fancies at BBAM! Gallery

Against Me!’s Laura Jane Grace plays le National

Atlanta’s CDSM and the N Nao & Joni Void album launch at l’Escogriffe

Saturday, Sept. 10

The Ukrainian Festival in Parc Maisonneuve

The MTL vs. Racisme concert (night) and Defund the Police festival (day) in Girouard Park

British producer Bonobo with Jacques Green & more at Parc Jean-Drapeau

Sunday, Sept. 11

Berlin producer Boys Noize & more at Piknic Électronik

Montreal avant garde jazz band the Ratchet Orchestra at Cheval Blanc

Films by experimental/queer cinema icon Jack Smith, music by Jashim at l’Entrepot 77

