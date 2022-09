The pop-up exhibition is happening at Riverside St-Henri from 1 to 6 p.m.

What the Pop! showcases 14 emerging Montreal artists on Sept. 17

YES Employment + Entrepreneurship’s ongoing series of pop-up art exhibitions continues on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Riverside St-Henri. The exhibition will showcase work by emerging Montreal artists and artisans, with live music and a festive atmosphere.

“Whether you are a casual supporter of the arts or a seasoned collector, What the Pop! has something for everyone. It offers live music, one-of-a-kind artwork, jewellery, crafts and more.” —YES Employment + Entrepreneurship

What the Pop! is on at Riverside St-Henri (5020 St-Ambroise) on Saturday, Sept. 17, 1–6 p.m. A list of the featured artists has been placed below.

This article was originally published on Sept. 9 and updated on Sept. 16, 2022.

