Voter turnout expected to be below 60% in Quebec election (let’s make sure that doesn’t happen)

Léger President Jean-Marc Léger has spoken about projections for voter turnout in the Quebec election, with participation estimated to be reduced from 66% in 2018 to below 60% in 2022.

Léger referenced the poor voter turnout in Ontario, which decreased 12 points to 43% earlier this year, as one indicator for a drop in Quebec as well.

The record for voter turnout in Quebec was in 1995 during the referendum, where participation was 95%. The lowest voter turnout in Quebec was in 2008, at just 57%.

Léger confirmed that a better assessment of the situation would only be had once advance voting in Quebec begins (today). He also took the opportunity to explain the relationship between voter turnout and the “will for change.”

“The voting rate is an indicator of the will for change. Generally, the higher the rate, the greater the willingness for change.” —Jean-Marc Léger

Le taux de votation est un indicateur de la volonté de changement.



Généralement, plus le taux est élevé et plus la volonté de changement est élevé.



Le record du dernier siècle a été de 93% au référendum de 1995 et le plus faible a été de 57% en 2008. Il a été de 66% en 2018. pic.twitter.com/H4Q8ZRIgXL — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) September 25, 2022

For more on the provincial election, please visit Élections Québec.

