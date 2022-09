Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy has shared a new video where he discusses what François Legault and the CAQ would consider good immigrants vs. bad immigrants in Quebec. The release of the video this week coincides with growing criticism of the Quebec premier’s recent negative comments about immigrants.

Check out the full clip below

⚜️Bon immigrant VS mauvais immigrant



Shows secrets à Montréal, en Estrie et à Québec en octobre

Billets: https://t.co/FBPd9EjQff pic.twitter.com/OSKfihhYJA — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) September 13, 2022 VIDEO: Sugar Sammy on François Legault’s definition of good immigrants vs. bad immigrants

