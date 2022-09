Plante on Quebec’s 8th femicide in 2022: “My heart sinks for the three young children who lost their mother”

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented today on the murder of Gisèle Itale Betondi, the eighth femicide to take place in Quebec in 2022 according to SOS Violence Conjugale. Betondi, who was 29 years old, was reportedly killed on Thursday morning in her building’s parking lot in LaSalle, in front of her three children.

“Violence against women has no place in our societies. I am shocked by this other femicide and my heart sinks thinking of the three young children who lost their mother. My thoughts are with Gisèle’s family and loved ones.” —Valérie Plante

La violence faite aux femmes n'a pas sa place dans nos sociétés. Je suis choquée par cet autre féminicide et mon cœur se serre en pensant aux trois jeunes enfants qui ont perdu leur maman.



Mes pensées accompagnent la famille et les proches de Gisèle. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/7e2L5Mqdok — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 9, 2022 Plante on Quebec’s 8th femicide in 2022: “My heart sinks for the three young children who lost their mother”

To contact SOS Violence Conjugale, please call 1-800-363-9010 or visit their website.