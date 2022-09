The flyer distribution service wants to transition to a newspaper delivered by Canada Post, which is not beholden to Montreal’s opt-in bylaw.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has responded to news that Transcontinental, the newspaper printing and distribution company that delivers Publisac, is planning to turn their plastic bag of flyers into a newspaper delivered by Canada Post, as a loophole to the city’s upcoming opt-in program. The city announced last spring that Montrealers would need to request Publicsac delivery via an “opt-in” sticker on their mailbox come May 2023 in order to reduce unwanted deliveries and waste. The Canada Post option is therefore a loophole, as Crown corporations are not beholden to municipal bylaws.

“Our administration expects Canada Post, as a Crown corporation, to respect municipal regulations on voluntary membership, as well as the wishes of Montrealers who have asked us to act to reduce waste.” -Valérie Plante

Notre administration s’attend à ce que @postescanada, en tant que société d’État, respecte la réglementation municipale sur l’adhésion volontaire, ainsi que le souhait des Montréalais-es qui nous ont demandé d’agir pour réduire le gaspillage. #polmtlhttps://t.co/qwkFiEOtJz — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) September 7, 2022 Valérie Plante asks Canada Post to refuse a Publisac ban loophole

