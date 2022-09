“We are requesting that no campaigning politicians attend. This is not the time or place for them.”

TODAY: The Montreal March for Truth and Reconciliation is happening at 1 p.m.

To mark the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada, the second annual Montreal March for Truth and Reconciliation will take place this afternoon at 1 p.m. Organized by the Native Women’s Shelter and Resilience Montreal, the event will begin at the Sir George Etienne Cartier monument in Mount Royal Park (aka the Tam Tams spot). The march will move south on Parc to Sherbrooke Street, proceed on Sherbrooke to Metcalfe and down Metcalfe to René-Levesque.

Along with commemorating the thousands of Indigenous children who died at residential schools across the country over the past century, as well as generations of survivors of the residential school system, there will be a minute of silence for those recently killed at James Smith Cree Nation in Saskatchewan.

Speakers at the event include Ellen Gabriel, Grand Chief Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer, Chief Jessica Lazare, Ben Geboe, Steve McComber, Elisapie Isaac, Lara Kramer, Ruby Caldwell Kramer, Autumn Godwin, Clara Godwin and Maya Cousineau Mollen.

Organizers are inviting people to wear orange shirts and BYO drums, and requesting that no campaigning politicians attend today’s event, and that no campaign signs be carried. “This is not the time or place for them.”

In partnership with this week’s POP Montreal festival, the first 50 people to donate $20 or more to Resilience Montreal will receive a free ticket to tonight’s DJ Shub and Drezus show at the Rialto.

