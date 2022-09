“If this is the picture on election night, the Liberal Party stands the chance of not only being seen as a Montreal party, but as a West Island party.”

Support for Quebec Liberal Party now just 28% in Montreal & Laval; was 41% in 2018

According to a new election poll by Léger, the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP) is leading in Montreal and Laval with 28% support, 13 points below where they were in 2018 (41%).

In second place in Montreal and Laval is the CAQ (24%), followed by Québec Solidaire (19%), the Conservative Party of Quebec (13%) and the Parti Québécois (7%). Bloc Montréal and the Canadian Party of Quebec are polling at less than 3%.

The survey also found that the CAQ is polling ahead of the QLP in Laval, and that Québec Solidaire has improved its support in Montreal.

“If this is the picture on election night, the Liberal Party stands the chance of not only being seen as a Montreal party, but as a West Island party.” —Christian Bourque, executive vice-president of Léger

Léger President Jean-Marc Léger has outlined some of the new boroughs where there will be battles.

“For the first time in a long time, there will be real struggles in Montreal counties like Camille-Laurin, Maurice-Richard, Verdun or St-Henri-Ste-Anne and in five of the six Laval boroughs.” —Jean-Marc Léger

The latest Quebec election poll by Léger has found François Legault and the CAQ polling in first place with 42% support, 25 points ahead of the Quebec Liberal Party (QLP), which sits in second place.

The next Quebec election will take place on Oct. 3.

