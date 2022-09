Tickets go on sale next week.

Sugar Sammy announces new bilingual secret shows in Montreal next month

Comedian Sugar Sammy has announced a series of new bilingual secret shows for Montreal in October, as well as additional French shows in Quebec City and the Eastern Townships.

Tickets will be going on sale the week of Sept. 20. To sign up for ticket notifications, please click here.

Octobre 2022: Shows secrets en français à Québec et en Estrie + shows secrets bilingues à Montréal.

Octobre 2022: Shows secrets en français à Québec et en Estrie + shows secrets bilingues à Montréal.

Billets: https://t.co/geeVVflbbG pic.twitter.com/XwUVuYG5Vn — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) September 12, 2022

For a taste of Sugar Sammy, here’s a clip from one of his secret shows from the summer of 2020.

