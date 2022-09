We’re so lucky to live in a city with amazing local beer, and one that we always look forward to around this time of year is the St-Ambroise pumpkin spice ale. Check it out in stores, as well as at Terrasse St-Ambroise in Saint-Henri.

“It’s the season — The Great Pumpkin Ale is back. Cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves and pumpkin… so delicious.”

